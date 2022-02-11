Invesco (IVZ) January AUM Down on Unfavorable Markets, Outflows

Invesco IVZ announced preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) for January 2022. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,550.9 billion represented a fall of 3.7% from the previous month-end.

Invesco recorded net long-term inflows of $8.5 billion and non-management fee earning net outflows of $6.5 billion, while money market net inflows were $1 billion.

During the month, AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns, which decreased it by $61 billion. Also, foreign exchange rate movements decreased the AUM balance by $2.1 billion.

Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Jan 31 was $1,569.4 billion and preliminary average active AUM was $1,063.4 billion.

At the end of the month, the company’s Equity AUM was $784.9 billion, down 6.7% from the previous month. Balanced AUM for January was $86.2 billion, falling 2.7% from December 2021 end. Fixed Income AUM of $331 billion was down 1.1%.

Alternatives AUM rose 0.9% sequentially to $198.8 billion. Money Market AUM grew 0.8% from the prior month-end to $150 billion.

Invesco’s strong global presence and solid AUM balance poise it well for growth. Its diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies are expected to continue to attract investors in the future.

Over the past year, shares of Invesco have gained 3.6% against 0.2% decline of the industry.

Competitive Landscape

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN announced a preliminary AUM for January 2022. BEN's month-end AUM of $1,521.8 billion represented a decline of 3.6% from the previous month.

Franklin's AUM was affected by negative impacts of markets, while long-term net flows were flat.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW reported preliminary AUM of $1.58 trillion as of Jan 31, 2022. This reflects a 6.5% decrease from the prior month’s $1.69 trillion.

Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, aggregated $2.2 billion in January 2022 for TROW.

