What's in the Offing for Palantir (PLTR) in Q4 Earnings?

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 17, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and matched the same on the other two occasions, delivering an earnings surprise of 70.8%, on average.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $418.1 million, indicating 29.8% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have benefited from strength in both the government and commercial segments. Both segments are likely to have benefited from increased contributions from existing as well as new customers.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 4 cents per share, indicating 42.9% year-over-year decline. Increase in expenses toward product development and sales is likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Palantir this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Palantir has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their fourth-quarter 2021 earnings:

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings CCO has an Earnings ESP of +23.91% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 24. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Clear Channel has an expected earnings growth rate of 91.4% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.2%, on average.

Clear Channel’s shares have surged 58.4% in the past year.

Clean Harbors CLH has an Earnings ESP of +7.20% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 23.

Clean Harbors has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.4% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.5%, on average.

Clean Harbors’ shares have surged 11.7% in the past year.

Opendoor Technologies OPEN has an Earnings ESP of +1.54% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 24.

Opendoor has an expected earnings growth rate of 31.9% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 47.9%, on average.

Opendoor’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 11.1%.

