Thor Industries (THO) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Thor Industries (THO) closed at $94.83, marking a -0.91% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.9% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 6.74% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 7.41% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Thor Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.39, up 42.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.57 billion, up 30.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.37 per share and revenue of $15.15 billion, which would represent changes of +29.7% and +22.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Thor Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Thor Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Thor Industries is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.89, which means Thor Industries is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research