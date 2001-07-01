Does your home office's layout leave something to be desired? This book will help you design a more suitable work space.

July 1, 2001 2 min read

With the creation of the Internet and advancing technology, working from home has become more of a reality than ever. Today, millions of Americans operate homebased businesses. So Neal Zimmerman's At Work at Home: Design Ideas for Your Home Workplace comes to us at a very opportune time.

In his 200-page book, Zimmerman details how to design a home office that's both comfortable and efficient. The book is divided into seven sections, taking you from the simplest idea of a work place all the way through to an ideal office. Filled with hundreds of pictures as well as countless possibilities for creating suitable environments, this book uncovers a spectrum of possibilities. From shared spaces to spare bedrooms to adding on, At Work at Home shows you how to create an office just for you. Whether you require a traditional office or need something crafted for, say, a florist or an aerobics instructor, you'll find numerous examples and ideas to build on. Zimmerman also offers helpful reminders of potential problems, like city ordinances and regulations or even space management.

If you work from home and are searching for a way to make your work space smarter, this book does it all. With At Work at Home, even a hallway or a closet can become a suitable working environment. With this book, there's seemingly no end to your home office possibilities.