Moderna (MRNA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $161.32, moving +0.56% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 23.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2022. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of $9.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1524.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.68 billion, up 1070.24% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.09% higher. Moderna is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Moderna's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.9, so we one might conclude that Moderna is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, MRNA's PEG ratio is currently 0.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

