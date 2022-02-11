Blink Charging (BLNK) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Blink Charging (BLNK) closed at $23.70, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.9%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39% in that time.

Blink Charging will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of -$0.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 62.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.99 million, up 144.37% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Blink Charging is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

