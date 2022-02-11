Lemonade (LMND) Stock Moves -1.56%: What You Should Know

Lemonade (LMND) closed at $29 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.06%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.39%.

Lemonade will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2022. On that day, Lemonade is projected to report earnings of -$1.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 88.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $39.35 million, up 91.95% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lemonade. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower within the past month. Lemonade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

