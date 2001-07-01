Reach Out and E-mail Someone

Setting up an e-mail marketing campaign
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the July 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

If your audience is large but your budget is small, permission-based e-mail is your best marketing option. "The most cost-effective way to target a message to a desired demographic is through permission-based e-mail," says Brady Brewer, group product manager for e-mail and wireless messaging services at Seattle-based Avenue A, a digital marketing agency. "The average cost per e-mail is around 1 cent, while traditional direct mail costs an average of $1 to $2 per piece."

Before starting your campaign, you must decide whether to run operations internally or outsource them to an agency. Outsourcing generally produces higher conversion rates and is a better long-term investment, according to a 2000 study by Forrester Research. Companies like Digital Impact and FloNetwork manage your mailing lists and track the number of customers clicking and buying.

If you're handling operations internally, you need to buy a mailing list (which costs around $200 per 1,000 addresses) or create house lists, which are usually more effective. To generate a house mailing list, place a sign-up form on your Web site asking prospects' permission to receive e-mail from you. There are three ways to get permission:

1. Single opt-in: Customers check a sign-up box.
2. Confirmed opt-in: Customers check a box and receive e-mail confirming their opt-in status.
3. Double opt-in: Customers can take further action by clicking on a link in the confirmation e-mail.

Once you have a mailing list, start constructing your messages. Make them jump out of the inbox with creative, succinct subject lines and tight copy. Emphasize benefits and offer incentives. Avoid sales jargon and needless exclamation points. Research your prospects, and send personalized messages that address specific business needs. For higher response rates, link your messages to banner ads, wireless messaging devices or rich media.

According to Brewer, going cross-media is the best way to get your message across: "By leveraging the strength of each medium, marketers can achieve higher customer acquisition at lower costs." Brewer also recommends viral, or "refer-a-friend," marketing because it can double or triple response rates (provided prospects forward your messages). And don't forget to include an unsubscribe option in all correspondence.

Fast Facts

The total number of e-mail marketing messages sent worldwide is predicted to soar from 17 billion in 2000 to 43 billion this year.
Source: Jupiter Media Metrix Inc.

In addition to being less expensive than TV or print ads, direct mail or telemarketing, e-mail marketing is more effective. Seventy-three percent of online consumers say permission-based e-mail is their preferred way of learning about new products, services and promotions.
Source: FloNetwork Inc.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market