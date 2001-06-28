Offer A Trial Or Sample

Letting people try your product or service may lead to big sales.

Bigger isn't always better. A tiny trial size or sample of your product can produce big things. And a taste of your service can lead to bigger things. If you can get someone to try your product or service, chances are he or she will buy it later. And the best way to get someone to try something is to give it away for free. Have employees pass out product samples in front of your business; if you provide a service, you can offer, for example, one free week out of a four-week trial period.

