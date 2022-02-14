Metamall Closes IDO Round Worth $400,000

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Metamall, the metaverse of high-end real estate that allows buyers to own, build, develop and stake virtual real estate as NFTs, has raised $400,000 in its Initial Dex Offering (IDO) round with the supply of 80 million tokens.

Company handout

IDO is a standard fund-raising tool used by crypto-based startups which follows private investors. Metamall has already raised $4.6 million in its Seed, strategic and private rounds and more than $2 million through NFT land sales.

“Our community of crypto influencers and investors has provided support in building Metamall. With the spread of their words, we have reached the public round of fund-raise and look forward to making the platform live in three-six months. Our MVP will be live by April,” Serge Gianchandani, co-founder of Metamall.

Metamall is recognized as an integrated NFT marketplace that provides an exclusive store to trade NFTs created or used in the Metamall metaverse. It provides a secure, blockchain-powered tool to create, showcase and trade NFTs. The marketplace also provides unique capabilities such as auction listing, governance mechanisms, trading history, profile-based suggestions, sale notifications and NFT drops notifications. Built on the Solana Blockchain network, Metamall features native token MALL for users to buy virtual real estate and earn money by leasing, staking, advertising and developing the real estate based on choice, said a statement.

Since the first round of Seed funding, Metamall has offered a consistent rise in its token price. Starting with $0.00200, Metamall is offering a token price at $0.00500 in the public round, added the statement.