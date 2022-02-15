The Perfectionist

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Bluesemi’s flagship health tech product, EYVA was launched at CES 2022 and has garnered a significant number of institutional customers and consumers ready to be early users as the company tries to deliver the product on a priority basis. The B2B offering of the company, SENS was developed and brought to the market in an extremely short span of time to help businesses in prevention and containment of Covid at workplaces and has been adopted by many prestigious customers across verticals like Indian Railways, ITC, Yamaha, Excel technologies, T-Hub, Awfis, etc.

Bluesemi Sunil Kumar Maddikatla, CEO and Founder, Bluesemi

“Being a health tech company, and during COVID, we started understanding, COVID is nothing compared to what diabetes, heart issues and bad lifestyle can do to humanity. So we wanted to address that very right problem in a creative and user friendly way. No one takes serious care of their health when we tell them to. It has to be subconsciously driven. We have built EYVA for the entire humanity on this planet earth” says Sunil.

There has been considerable investor interest in the company as they have secured a good number of grants from institutions like Meity, DST etc. and a seed fund already. The company has also secured an investment commitment of US $69 Million from GEM New York as a part of PIPE deal securing their way to IPO. 2021 as a year was both tough and exciting. The company struggled in establishing the right team for executing the design and development for EYVA as Sunil emphasized that the team needed to share the same vision and speed. Bluesemi’s current focus is on scaling up their operations to make the product available in the market while ensuring wonderful customer experience. The company aims to break-even in two years.