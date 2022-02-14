Pure Storage (PSTG) to Boost Kubernetes Platform With AWS Tie-Up

Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG has collaborated with Amazon’s subsidiary — Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) — to enhance its Portworx solutions with solution development and enablement programs. This will allow organizations to shift Kubernetes workloads into production. Kubernetes is an open-source system that automates software deployment.

New-age enterprises strive to create a developer-friendly environment to facilitate the scalability of services for enterprise customers. Hence, the partnership to help enterprises transition cloud-native Kubernetes applications comes as a boon while tackling some of the major tech challenges in today’s digital era.

As part of this three-year engagement with AWS, both the companies are responsible for offering a comprehensive Kubernetes platform that will help joint customers move containerized applications into production on the back of Pure’s Portworx Enterprise and Portworx PX-Backup platforms.

Portworx Enterprise is the Kubernetes storage platform. It is trusted by tech giants like Adobe, T-Mobile and Comcast. The platform benefits applications with data security, multi-cloud migrations and disaster recovery. Portworx PX-Backup offers enterprise-grade point-and-click backup and recovery protection for all applications functioning on Kubernetes.

The avant-garde technology is specifically designed for containerized applications and provides native integration with major cloud block storage systems like Amazon EBS. Portworx also announced an Early Access Program for Portworx Backup as-a-Service (BaaS) on AWS as part of this collaboration.

It bolsters the implementation of data and application recovery objectives with a modern data protection control plane. This as-a-service platform is also known for benefiting customers by protecting Kubernetes applications. Moreover, Portworx will facilitate Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service customers with enterprise storage capabilities to operate data-rich Kubernetes applications at scale.

Last month, Pure Storage’s subsidiary, Portworx, collaborated with TeleMessage to improve the latter’s secure and compliant data storage for global enterprise customers. Per the agreement, TeleMessage capitalized on Portworx Enterprise, an end-to-end storage and data management solution on the back of a Kubernetes-based infrastructure.

Pure Storage’s performance is gaining from continued momentum in Pure as-a-Service, Portworx and Evergreen Storage subscription services. The company is benefiting from strength across FlashArray and FlashBlade businesses as well as strong prospects in the data-driven markets of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Real-time Analytics and Simulation. Solid uptake of Cloud Block Store, ObjectEngine Cloud and CloudSnap augurs well for the long haul.

Pure Storage currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Mountain View, CA-based company's shares have gained 36.3% compared with the industry's growth of 0.3% in the past six months.

