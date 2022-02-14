Will Higher Revenues Drive Keysight's (KEYS) Q1 Earnings?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jan 31, 2022) results on Feb 17, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.3%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.1%, on average.

The Santa Rosa, CA-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues despite tight supply conditions, driven by solid demand for its first-to-market solutions across all end markets and regions.

Factors at Play

During the quarter, Keysight introduced automotive serializer/deserializer (SerDes) transmit and channel test applications, as well as an automotive adapter portfolio to verify mobile industry processor interface A-PHY and Automotive SerDes Alliance standards.

Keysight was selected by Ti Group, a third-party’s inspection and certification services company headquartered in Shanghai, China, to support wireless device conformance validation.

Keysight collaborated with Credo to enable data center operators and the respective supply chain to validate the readiness of data center equipment in complex 800 Gigabit Ethernet environments.

Keysight introduced the Radar Scene Emulator, which enables automakers to lab test real-world driving scenarios, accelerating the overall speed of the test.

Fibocom selected Keysight’s 5G solutions to perform comprehensive testing and optimize wireless modules developed for 5G and Internet of Things applications.

Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan’s largest telecommunications services company, selected Keysight Open Radio Architect solutions to accelerate the verification of radio access network equipment based on standards defined by the O-RAN ALLIANCE.

KT Corporation, a South Korean mobile operator, selected Keysight’s 5G device test solution to verify advanced 5G new radio features critical in delivering 5G services.

These developments are likely to have positively impacted Keysight’s performance in the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,243 million, which indicates growth of 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at $1.57, suggesting an increase of 9.8%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Keysight. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s exactly the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Keysight’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +2.17% as the former is pegged at $1.60 and the latter at $1.57.

Zacks Rank: Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

