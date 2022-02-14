Why Texas Instruments (TXN) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Texas Instruments in Focus

Texas Instruments (TXN) is headquartered in Dallas, and is in the Computer and Technology sector. The stock has seen a price change of -12.77% since the start of the year. The chipmaker is paying out a dividend of $1.15 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.8% compared to the Semiconductor - General industry's yield of 0.5% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.42%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $4.60 is up 9.3% from last year. In the past five-year period, Texas Instruments has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 18.99%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Texas Instruments's current payout ratio is 56%, meaning it paid out 56% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, TXN expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $9.09 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 10.05%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, TXN presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

