July 1, 2001 1 min read

Need to back up data on more than one machine? With Iomega's Predator external CD-RW, you'll be able to write and rewrite CDs from a Mac or PC at speeds of 8 x 4 x 32. It's bundled with a broad array of software for PCs, including Adaptec Easy CD Creator 4.0, MusicMatch Jukebox Plus and Adobe ActiveShare as well as Adaptec Toast 4.1.2, MusicMatch and MGI PhotoSuite for Macs. Requirements include either Windows Me/2000/98/98SE with an available USB port, or a Power Mac G4, blue and white G3, or iMac running Mac OS 8.6 or higher.