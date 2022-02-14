The stock market can be harsh, even for well-established or mega-cap companies. However, if investors’ risk appetite allows, adding such stocks to their portfolios can offer long-term stability. Thus, it is important to keep an eye out for such stocks, especially when they are dropping. These were the ten worst-performing mega-cap stocks in January 2022.

We used the January return data from finviz.com to rank the ten worst-performing mega-cap stocks in January 2022.

Costco Wholesale (-10%)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Issaquah, Washington, Costco Wholesalehttps://www.valuewalk.com/best-performing-mega-cap-stocks-in-2021/ Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is a warehouse club that claims to offer its members the best possible prices on a wide selection of merchandise. Its shares are down by almost 2% in the last three months but are up by over 44% in the last year. Costco Wholesale is currently trading at over $507 and has a 52-week range of $307 to $571.49.

Eli Lilly & Co. (-11%)

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) discovers, develops and sells pharmaceutical products. Its shares are down by over 9% in the last three months but are up by over 13% in the last year. Eli Lilly is currently trading at over $232 and has a 52-week range of $178.58 to $283.91. The company reported revenue of over $28.3 billion in 2021.

Amazon (-11%)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the world's biggest e-commerce platform. The company also offers Kindle Direct Publishing and serves developers and enterprises through Amazon Web Services. Its shares are down by over 13% in the last three months and by over 6% in the last year. Amazon is currently trading at over $3,023 and has a 52-week range of $2,707.04 to $3,773.08.

Home Depot (-11%)

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, this company offers innovative home improvement products at affordable prices. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) also provides home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. Its shares are down by over 5% in the last three months but are up by over 26% in the last year. Home Depot is currently trading at over $346 and has a 52-week range of $246.59 to $420.61.

Nike (-12%)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) is a sporting goods firm that designs, develops, and markets footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories. Its shares are down by almost 17% in the last three months and by over 1% in the last year. Nike is currently trading at over $138 and has a 52-week range of $125.44 to $179.10. The company reported revenue of over $44.4 billion in 2021.

Tesla (-12%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company designs, develops, makes, and sells a range of electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are down by over 15% in the last three months but are up by over 5% in the last year. Tesla is currently trading at over $843 and has a 52-week range of $539.49 to $1,243.49. The company reported revenue of over $53.8 billion in 2021.

Broadcom (-12%)

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in San Jose, California, this company designs, develops and supplies an array of analog and digital semiconductor connectivity solutions. Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares are up by over 1% in the last three months and by almost 18% in the last year. Broadcom is currently trading at over $561 and has a 52-week range of $419.14 to $677.76. The company reported revenue of over $27.4 billion in 2021.

Cisco Systems (-12%)

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) designs, develops, makes, and sells telecommunications equipment, networking hardware, and other related services and products. Its shares are down by almost 6% in the last three months but are up by almost 14% in the last year. Cisco Systems is currently trading at over $53 and has a 52-week range of $44.15 to $64.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (-13%)

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is a science and pharma service provider of laboratory information management and scientific data systems. Its shares are down by over 10% in the last three months but are up by over 11% in the last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently trading at over $552 and has a 52-week range of $433.52 to $672.34.

NVIDIA (-17%)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) makes graphics-processor technologies for PCs, mobile devices, workstations and more. It is one of the biggest suppliers of integrated circuits (ICs) for personal-computer motherboard chipsets, graphics processing units (GPUs), and game-consoles. Its shares are down by over 20% in the last three months but are up by over 60% in the last year. NVIDIA is currently trading at over $232 and has a 52-week range of $115.67 to $346.47.