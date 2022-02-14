Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Shopify SHOP is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 16.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1.34 billion, suggesting growth of 37.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.33 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 15.82%.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, delivering an earnings surprise of 70.03%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note

Shopify’s fourth-quarter 2021 results are expected to suffer from supply chain delays, as well as increased costs for materials, labor, shipping or advertising.

Higher investments in product development and fulfillment platform are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.

Nevertheless, Shopify is benefiting from growth induced by e-commerce boom in its merchant base.

Markedly, Shopify announced a record-setting Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend with sales of $6.3 billion globally from the start of Black Friday in New Zealand through the end of Cyber Monday in California. This is a 23% increase in sales compared with Shopify's 2020 Black Friday / Cyber Monday weekend.

Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital is expected to have aided top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

The company has been focused on winning merchants on a regular basis based on product offerings, including Shop Pay and Shop Pay Installments, as well as features like end-to-end order tracking.

Moreover, solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications is expected to have driven top-line growth.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Shopify has an Earnings ESP of -0.84% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

