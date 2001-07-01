Power up your PDA hassle-free.

July 1, 2001 1 min read

Instant Power Charger

Manufacturer: Electric Fuel

Street Price: $19.95

Phone: (888) 996-4440

Web site:www.electric-fuel.com Electric Fuel$19.95(888) 996-4440

Planning a business trip but don't want to buy a transformer just to power up your PDA? Consider picking up a few disposable Instant Power Chargers before you leave. By attaching one of these to your PDA using its SmartCord, you'll be able to keep using your handheld without recharging. It works with the Compaq iPaq 3600 Pocket PC and 3100 Pocket PC series, Handspring Visor Prism and Visor Phone as well as Palm V and Vx models. An Instant Power Charger not only allows you to keep working, but also simultaneously charges your dead or near-dead battery. It's small and light, measuring only 2 x 2.7 x 0.5 inches and weighing only 2.7