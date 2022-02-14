Victory Capital's (VCTR) January AUM Falls Sequentially to $176.8B
Victory Capital's (VCTR) January AUM declines to $176.8 billion, sequentially, due to lower AUM in fixed income, U.S. Mid Cap equity and U.S. Large Cap equity asset classes.
Victory Capital Holdings VCTR reported assets under management (AUM) by its subsidiaries of $176.8 billion for January 2022. The results reflect a 3.7% fall from $183.66 billion reported on Dec 31, 2021.
At the end of January, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM fell 4.8% from the December reading to $29.12 billion, while the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM dropped 7.3% sequentially to $14.62 billion. Moreover, the Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM slid 3.5% from the December tally to $15.49 billion in January, while the U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $20.2 decreased 7.8%, sequentially.
Victory Capital recorded $58.31 billion in Solutions, down 3.4% from $60.36 billion reported in December. The Fixed Income AUM came in at $34.59 billion, down 1.6% from the prior month’s reported figure. Nonetheless, alternative investment assets increased 19.9% to $3.05 billion on a sequential basis.
The sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly-evolving industry and effectiveness of the distribution platform might support its performance in the days to come.
The stock's decline of 2.2% has been narrower than the industry's fall of 11.9% in the past six months.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW reported a preliminary AUM of $1.58 trillion as of Jan 31, 2022, reflecting a 6.5% decrease from the prior month’s $1.69 trillion.
TROW’s client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, aggregated $2.2 billion in January 2022.
Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN announced a preliminary AUM for January 2022. BEN's month-end AUM of $1,521.8 billion represented a decline of 3.6% from the previous month’s level.
Franklin's AUM was affected by the negative impacts of markets, while long-term net flows were flat.
Invesco IVZ announced a preliminary AUM for January 2022. IVZ's month-end AUM of $1,550.9 billion represented a decline of 3.7% from the previous month’s reading.
Invesco's AUM was affected by unfavorable market returns, inducing a decrease of $61 billion. Invesco's AUM declined $2.1 billion As a result of foreign exchange rate movements.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?
Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buysAccess Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): Free Stock Analysis Report
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW): Free Stock Analysis Report
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): Free Stock Analysis Report
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research