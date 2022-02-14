Top Stock Picks for Week of February 14, 2022

Lithia Motors, Inc LAD is one of the leading automotive retailers of new and used vehicles, and related services in the United States.Lithia’s diversified product mix and multiple streams of income reduce its risk profile. Its ambitious target to generate $50 billion in revenues and $50 in earnings per share by 2025 instills optimism. Enhanced digital solutions — including the Driveway e-commerce program — are helping Lithia to further boost profitability and market presence. The company is on a buyout spree, which is increasing its market share, thereby positioning it for growth. Through the acquisitions made, the auto retailer has achieved around $7 billion in total annualized revenues in 2021. Lithia’s investor-friendly moves are driving shareholders’ confidence. The company increased payout in each of the last five years with an annualized dividend growth rate of 5.9%. Given the tailwinds, the stock warrants a bullish stance now.

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB has 1,117 full-service banking centers in 11 states throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States. Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. Strong financial performance in the fourth quarter enabled the company to achieve positive operating leverage. The announced acquisition of Dividend Finance enhances its expanded digital service capabilities. Such bolt-on buyouts will increase fee income, driving top-line growth, going forward. Also, branch expansions and recovery in the U.S economy are likely to drive loan growth and improvement in asset quality.The company’s deposit balances represent an important source of funding and revenue growth opportunity. Fifth Third has a strong balance sheet. An upward trend in earnings estimate revisions that FITB has been witnessing lately can certainly be considered a bullish indicator on the fundamental side.

