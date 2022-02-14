Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $189.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.08% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Innovative Industrial Properties as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post earnings of $1.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $60.5 million, up 63.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.08% lower. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Innovative Industrial Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.46 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.81.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

