Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) closed the most recent trading day at $48.78, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaking equipment services company had lost 19.27% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Ultra Clean Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2022. On that day, Ultra Clean Holdings is projected to report earnings of $1.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $609.25 million, up 64.83% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ultra Clean Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Ultra Clean Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.49, so we one might conclude that Ultra Clean Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that UCTT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

