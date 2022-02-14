Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) closed at $51.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.61% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 17.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 3.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Eagle Bulk Shipping as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 3, 2022. On that day, Eagle Bulk Shipping is projected to report earnings of $5.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 55700%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $152.49 million, up 174.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.72% lower. Eagle Bulk Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.28, so we one might conclude that Eagle Bulk Shipping is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

