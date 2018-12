There are common reasons why you might be turned down.

July 26, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Keep this in mind when crafting your pitch to investor angels. When angels reject a potential investment, it's typically because: 1.) They don't know the key people well enough or 2.) they don't believe the owner and management have the experience and talent to succeed.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need