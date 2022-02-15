Kenko Health Raises $12 Million in Series A Funding Led by Sequoia Capital India

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kenko Health, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) Health Management Organization (HMO) that serves as a one-stop solution for healthcare needs has raised $12 Mn as a part of its Series A round with Sequoia Capital India as lead investor.

Unsplash

The round also saw participation from Beenext, Orios, 9Unicorns and Waveform as existing investors. The investment will primarily be used to acquire customers, develop new products and build a stellar team. Kenko will add categories such as dental, mental health, at-home care, sexual health and many others to its OPD coverage.

Kenko Health is a health insurtech firm with the goal of expanding coverage and improving customer service. They claim to have removed tedious claim settlement processes, long waiting periods, and ambiguous third-party customer service and replaced it with their innovative, advance benefit payout system. The company uses tech-enabled solutions to serve their customers and aims to work constantly on disrupting the traditional processes opted by the health insurance sector.

Kenko intends to make healthcare financing accessible and user-friendly by focusing on the consumer experience rather than the sale. Their bite-sized plans cover all aspects of healthcare, not only hospitalisation. Kenko offers OPD benefits such as medicine costs, doctor consult fees and diagnostic costs within a predefined closed network. It enables them to help their customers keep costs of hospital treatment lower and build a meaningful relationship.