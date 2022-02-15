The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Linde plc

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 15, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Texas Instruments Inc. TXN, and Linde plc LIN.

Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, Texas Instruments and Linde

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL ), Texas Instruments Inc. ( TXN ), and Linde plc ( LIN ).

Shares of Alphabet have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+28.2% vs. +13.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that Alphabet’s dominant search market, an expanding cloud footprint and strengthening presence in the smart home market are the major catalysts for growth.

Solid momentum across search, advertising, cloud and YouTube businesses have also been supporting revenues. Major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results and Google’s mobile search is constantly gaining solid traction. Focus on artificial intelligence and the home automation space is likely to business growth in the long term. Growing litigation issues remain a concern for Alphabet, though.

Texas Instruments shares have lost -12.3% in the past six months against the Zacks General Semiconductor industry’s rise of +6.3%, although things seem to be improving. The Zacks analyst believes that Texas Instruments continues to benefit from strong demand across high-margin auto and industrial verticals.

Solid investments in new growth avenues remain a tailwind. TXN’s portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other positives. Steadily rising demand for electronic components has also been supporting revenues. Pandemic-related uncertainties continue to stress margins, though.

Shares of Linde have lost -11.5% in the last three months against the Zacks Oil and Gas Field Services industry’s gain of +0.5%. Increasing cost of sales have been hurting the Linde’s bottom line. LIN has also been paying a lower dividend yield than the industry over the past two years.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that with improving industrial productions worldwide, Linde is set to gain from recovering industrial gas demand. LIN recently reported strong fourth-quarter results owing to increased prices and volumes from electronics, energy and chemicals end markets.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Deere & Co. ( DE ) and MetLife, Inc. ( MET ).

