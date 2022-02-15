Should SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/25/2000.

The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $14.06 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.

Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.04%, making it the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.16%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 20.60% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Information Technology round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRK.B) accounts for about 2.98% of total assets, followed by Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Bank Of America Corp (BAC).

The top 10 holdings account for about 17.77% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

SPYV seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Value Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the U.S. equity market.

The ETF has lost about -3.06% so far this year and was up about 16.23% in the last one year (as of 02/15/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $35.88 and $42.64.

The ETF has a beta of 0.98 and standard deviation of 22.80% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 433 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, SPYV is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $56.80 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $90.93 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.19% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

