Is ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 07/07/2009, smart beta exchange traded fund ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market.

- Zacks

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $213.18 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. EQL is managed by Alps. EQL seeks to match the performance of the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight Index before fees and expenses.

The NYSE Equal Sector Weight Index comprises of all active Select Sector SPDR ETFs in an equal weighted portfolio. These sector includes Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Materials, Energy, Technology, Utilities, Financial, Industrial, Health Care & Real Estate.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.28% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.78%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Taking into account individual holdings, Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) accounts for about 10.38% of the fund's total assets, followed by Financial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLF) and Materials Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLB).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 91.39% of EQL's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, EQL has lost about -5.02%, and is up roughly 17.02% in the last one year (as of 02/15/2022). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $88.83 and $110.50.

The fund has a beta of 0.96 and standard deviation of 21.73% for the trailing three-year period, which makes EQL a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 12 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) tracks S&P 500 Index and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) tracks S&P 500 Index. IShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $320.14 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $398.31 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL): ETF Research Reports



SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports



Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE): ETF Research Reports



Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF): ETF Research Reports



Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB): ETF Research Reports



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research