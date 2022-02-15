Can Southern (SO) Q4 Earnings Maintain Positive Surprise?

The Southern Company SO is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 17. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of 35 cents per share on revenues of $6.4 billion.

Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the power supplier’s performance in the December quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at Southern Company’s previous-quarter release first.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last-reported quarter, the Atlanta, GA-based service provider beat the consensus mark on the back of positive effects of rates, usage and pricing changes. Southern Company had reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.23, a penny ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The utility’s quarterly revenues of $6.2 billion also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%.

Southern Company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average. This is depicted in the chart below:



Southern Company The Price and EPS Surprise Southern Company The price-eps-surprise | Southern Company The Quote Trend in Estimate Revision The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line was revised 2.8% downward in the last seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 25.5% decline year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues, meanwhile, suggests a 5.5% increase from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider

Southern Company's seven major regulated utilities serve approximately nine million electric and natural gas customers. Leveraging the demographics of its operating territories, the firm has been successfully expanding its regulated business customer base. As proof of that effort, Southern Company increased its customer count by 0.9% year over year for the 12-month period ending September 2021. This trend most likely continued in the fourth quarter of 2021 because of healthy population growth across its electric and gas franchises.

On a somewhat bearish note, the power supplier’s total operating cost in the third quarter increased 19.3% year over year to $4.5 billion. The upward cost trajectory is likely to have continued in the third quarter due to escalation in the Vogtle nuclear project-related outlays, primarily stemming from quality/safety issues.

What Does Our Model Say?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show that Southern Company is likely to beat estimates in the fourth quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is -1.13%.

Zacks Rank: Southern Company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Southern Company, here are some firms from the utility space that you may want to consider on the basis of our model:

Ameren Corporation AEE has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and is Zacks #3 Ranked. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Feb 17.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED has an Earnings ESP of +2.26% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Feb 17.

American Electric Power Co. AEP has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Feb 24.

