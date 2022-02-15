Tyler (TYL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Tyler Technologies TYL is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 16.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 25.2%. Further, the consensus mark for revenues stands at $432.2 million, calling for a 52.5% increase from the year-ago quarter.

In the trailing four quarters, Tyler’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on three occasions and missed the same on the other, the average surprise being 8.5%.

In the last reported quarter, TYL’s non-GAAP earnings of $2.01 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27 cents. Moreover, revenues of $460.6 million beat the consensus mark of $419.2 million.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors at Play

Tyler’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have been positively impacted by big-value deals in public safety. In addition, the company’s recently closed acquisitions are anticipated to have brought in incremental revenues during the quarter under review.

In September 2021, Tyler acquired Arx to integrate Arx under its Public Safety Division. In the same month, it completed the acquisition of VendEngine for $84 million in cash. VendEngine focuses on providing cloud-based software for correctional facilities. The company offers financial management applications and communication platforms that are used by inmates of jails and prisons.

In April 2021, TYL completed the acquisition of NIC Inc. to bank on the pandemic-induced shift to online services and electronic payments by governments. This buyout will likely be accretive to Tyler’s non-GAAP earnings, EBITDA, recurring revenue mix and free cash flow per share in 2021.

In the same month, Tyler purchased the cloud-based school scheduling platform, ReadySub, to expand and strengthen its school portfolio. In late March 2021, the company announced the acquisition of DataSpec, a veterans’ claim management software firm, for an undisclosed amount. Apart from enhancing the client base, these acquisitions are anticipated to have created opportunities of cross selling for Tyler, thereby boosting its revenues during the fourth quarter.

However, pandemic-induced economic and business disruptions are expected to have continued hurting the company’s top line during the period in discussion.

Delays in procurement processes and lengthening sales cycles as public sector entities are now more focused on pandemic-related issues might have hurt its revenues in the quarter under review.

Apart from this, higher employee healthcare expenses are expected to have clipped TYL’s operating margins during the quarter to be reported.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Tyler this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

Tyler currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.15%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Per our model, Zscaler ZS, NetApp NTAP and Keysight Technologies KEYS have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Zscaler carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +2.10%. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 24. Zscaler’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 52.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZS’ second-quarter earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 10%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $242 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 54.1%.

NetApp is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 23. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% at present. NetApp’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 9.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTAP’s quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.28 per share, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 16.4%. NetApp’s quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 9.7% year over year to $1.61 billion.

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +2.17%. The company is slated to report its first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 17. Keysight’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 7.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Keysight’s first-quarter earnings stands at $1.57 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 9.8%. KEYS is estimated to report revenues of $1.24 billion, which suggests growth of 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

