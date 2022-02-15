Coronavirus Stimulus Check to Students: Who Will Get it and How to Apply

Federal stimulus checks aren’t coming, but federal funds are helping some students to get stimulus checks. This stimulus check for students will come from Santa Barbara City College (SBCC). This SBCC coronavirus stimulus check to students will be directly distributed through the CARES/HEERF Emergency Grants. SBCC is currently accepting applications for this coronavirus stimulus check to students.

SBCC Coronavirus Stimulus Check To Students: Who Will Get It?

SBCC got about $7 million from the federal government because of the coronavirus pandemic. The City College is using this fund to give stimulus checks of $1,000 to $3,000. SBCC is currently accepting applications for the CARES/HEERF Emergency Grants Spring 2022, but students need to hurry as the application period closes on February 17, at 12 p.m.

Talking about who will get the SBCC coronavirus stimulus check, students who are enrolled for at least three credits will be eligible for this grant. Students affected by the coronavirus pandemic are being encouraged to apply for this no strings attached grant.

“The College must follow the federal regulations governing the use of these funds. As such, a short application is required for students requesting an emergency grant,” says a press release from SBCC.

As to how many students will get this grant, the college says it will continue to send the checks until all funds are exhausted. To non-credit students, the college recommends monitoring their school email account and City College’s social media pages on information on when to apply.

“For Non Credit students please monitor Pipeline email and social media for announcements on when to apply,” SBCC says in a press release.

SBCC has already distributed three rounds of federal funding to the students since the start of the pandemic.

How To Apply

To apply for the SBCC coronavirus stimulus check, students need to visit the college’s Emergency Grants website. Questions, if any, related to the grant should be sent to caresact@sbcc.edu.

SBCC notes that students need to be logged into their Pipeline in order to access the CARES application. The college recommends using a laptop or a computer to access the application because the application will block any third-party email accounts.

“We advise students to first log into the VDI and then access the application, as this will ensure you are logged into Pipeline,” the press release says.

SBCC notes that it will consider a number of factors when processing a student’s application, such as the level of impact of coronavirus on their life, students who are Pell Grant eligible, students eligible for the California College Promise Grant (CCPG), and more.

Students are being asked to keep checking their SBCC Pipeline email for updates on their application status. If a student gets the SBCC coronavirus stimulus check, it will reflect in the financial aid section of the student’s account.