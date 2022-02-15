New Strong Buy Stocks for February 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Boise Cascade BCC: This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Columbia Sportswear COLM: This company that engages in the sourcing, marketing and distribution of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Diodes DIOD: This leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Patrick Industries PATK: This major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group TGH: This world’s largest lessor of intermodal containers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

