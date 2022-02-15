Service Stocks Feb 16 Earnings Roster: MTTR, WCN, BCOR

The fourth-quarter earnings results of the Business Services sector's S&P 500 members have been outstanding so far. The sector has had a commendable start, with major players like Robert Half International (RHI), Aptiv APTV, Waste Management WM, Automatic Data Processing ADP and FLEETCOR FLT beating on both earnings and revenues.

- Zacks

The latest Earnings Outlook suggests that earnings for those S&P 500 members of the business services sector that have reported results, grew 23.5% year over year on 17% revenue growth, with 94.7% of the companies beating EPS estimates and 94.7% topping sales projections.

Total quarterly earnings for the S&P 500 members of the sector are currently anticipated to display 19.1% year-on-year growth, and revenues will likely reflect a 13% rise. This compares favorably with 1.1% growth and 1.8% decline in earnings and revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.

In the to-be-reported quarter, the sector benefited from factors such as economic growth, increased vaccination drive, strengthening of manufacturing and non-manufacturing activities, service essentiality, successful work-from-home models and digital transformation.

The quarter witnessed strength in major manufacturing industries like computer & electronic products; machinery; electrical equipment; appliances & components; transportation equipment; food, beverage & tobacco products; plastics & rubber products; and petroleum & coal products.

Among services industries, transportation & warehousing; management of companies & support services; retail trade; wholesale trade; accommodation & food services; mining; utilities; construction; health care & social assistance; finance & insurance; information; educational services; and professional, scientific & technical services stayed healthy.

MTTR, WCN, BCOR in Spotlight

Here we discuss three business services companies scheduled to report their quarterly results on Feb 16.

Our quantitative model suggests that the combination of the following two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better — increases the odds of a positive earnings surprise. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Matterport, Inc. MTTR: This California-based spatial data company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results after the bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Matterport’s revenues is pegged at $25.04 million, indicating 10.7% decline sequentially. The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss per share of 10 cents compared with the quarter-ago loss of 6 cents.

Matterport has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. (Read more: What's in the Cards for Matterportin Q4 Earnings?)

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN: This Canada-based provider of waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services is slated to release fourth-quarter 2021 results after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WCN’s revenues is pegged at $1.58 billion, indicating growth of 13.3% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at 81 cents, implying year-over-year growth of 19.1%.

Waste Connections has an Earnings ESP of +0.32% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Blucora, Inc. BCOR: This Texas-based provider of technology-enabled financial solutions is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results before the bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCOR’s revenues is pegged at $166.5 million, indicating growth of 7.3% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure. The consensus estimate for the bottom line stands at a loss of 51 cents compared with the year-ago actual loss of 19 cents.

Waste Connections has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

