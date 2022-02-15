Top Research Reports for Walmart, Exxon Mobil & Thermo Fisher

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. ( WMT ), Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Walmart have underperformed the Zacks Supermarkets industry over the past year (-6.5% vs. -4.4%) given the company's magnified exposure to issues like clogged supply chains, inflation and rising labor costs.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that a strong inventory position, increased contributions from advertising revenues and lower markdowns should help offset inflationary pressures. Walmart has been gaining from its sturdy comp sales record, driven by its constant omnichannel efforts. WMT has been posting positive comp sales in the U.S. division for 29 straight quarters.

Exxon Mobil shares have gained +44.8% in the past six months against the Zacks Integrated International Oil industry’s rise of +38.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that major discoveries in the Stabroek Block have enhanced prospects for Exxon Mobil's upstream businesses.

XOM also has a strong presence in the prolific Permian Basin, where it continues to lower its fracking & drilling costs. Exxon has also increased its quarterly dividend to 88 cents per share. It reported strong fourth-quarter results on the back of improved realized oil and gas prices as well as higher refining and chemical margins.

Shares of Thermo Fisher have lost -12.5% in the last three months against the Zacks Medical Instruments industry’s loss of -17.3%. Unfavorable macroeconomic conditions and currency headwinds continue to stress Thermo Fisher’s margins.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that with several takeovers including Advanced Bioprocessing buyout from BD and Patheon, Thermo Fisher is expanding inorganic growth profile. Its strong focus on emerging market is also encouraging. Thermo Fisher’s accelerated investments to expand bioproduction capacity also buoy optimism.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include NIKE, Inc. ( NKE ), McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) and CVS Health Corporation ( CVS ).

NIKE's (NKE) Sales Gain on Improved Traffic & Digital Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, NIKE's sales benefit from the return of traffic to stores and continued digital momentum driven by product innovation, brand strength, and scale of operations.

Loyalty Program Aid McDonald's (MCD), China Comps Woes Stay

Per the Zacks analyst, McDonald's new loyalty program, store growth, and robust comps growth continue to drive growth. However, dismal China comps remain a concern.

CVS Health (CVS) Pharmacy Business Grows Amid Stiff Rivalry

The Zacks analyst is impressed with CVS Health's growth in pharmacy revenues on higher pharmacy claims volume, growth in specialty pharmacy, and brand inflation.

Acquisitions to Aid U.S. Bancorp (USB) Amid Mounting Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, inorganic growth strategies will enhance U.S. Bancorp's balance sheet and market share.

HIV Therapy Biktarvy Fuels Gilead (GILD) Amid Challenges

Per the Zacks analyst, Gilead's HIV franchise faces challenges due to the pandemic. Nevertheless, Biktarvy and Veklury should maintain momentum.

Solid User Growth & Premium Content Demand Aids Snap (SNAP)

Per the Zacks analyst, Snap benefits from an improving user growth driven by strong adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses and demand for premium Discover content and Shows.

New Products to Aid Cadence (CDNS) Amid Elevated Spending

While expanding product portfolio and frequent product launches are likely to aid Cadence's top line, increased spending on research & development is likely to hinder the company's margins.

New Upgrades

Rising Iron Prices & Solid Demand to Drive Vale (VALE)

Per the Zacks analyst, rising iron ore prices and strong demand, lower debt levels, and focus on improving productivity and lowering costs will drive growth for Vale.

Store Expansion & Dual Market Strategy Aids O'Reilly (ORLY)

New store openings and growing demand for auto parts are fueling O'Reilly's revenues. Its dual market approach of serving DIY and DIFM customers will drive comps growth, per the Zacks analyst.

Golar LNG (GLNG) Backed by Favorable Shipping Rates

Per the Zacks analyst, Golar LNG's top line is benefiting from improved revenues at the Floating Liquefied Natural Gas and shipping units due to higher fleet utilization and shipping rates.

New Downgrades

Delay in PNM Merger Approval, Regulations Ail AVANGRID (AGR)

Per the Zacks analyst, AVANGIRD's delay in getting necessary approval for PNM merger can lower profitability and growth prospects. Meeting stringent regulation could also increase cost of operation.

Tough Remittance Competition Ails Western Union (WU) Profits

Growing competition in the remittance market will keep Western Union's profit growth muted. Also, a high debt level can affect its financial flexibility, per the Zacks analyst.

Lower Enrolment & Higher Costs Hurt Adtalem Global (ATGE)

Per the Zacks analyst, lower enrolment due to COVID-related headwinds in the post-licensure programs as well as higher cost of education and student services are hurting Adtalem.

