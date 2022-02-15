Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the most recent trading day at $48.30, moving +1.98% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.58% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain had lost 12.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.54%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Walgreens Boots Alliance as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, down 1.43% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.54 billion, up 2.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.04 per share and revenue of $132.41 billion, which would represent changes of -5.08% and -3.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% lower. Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Walgreens Boots Alliance has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.39 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.39, so we one might conclude that Walgreens Boots Alliance is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that WBA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

