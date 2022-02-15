Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) closed at $52.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.08% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 1.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.54%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Canadian Natural Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post earnings of $1.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1216.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.19 billion, up 86.76% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Canadian Natural Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.68% higher. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Canadian Natural Resources's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.94, so we one might conclude that Canadian Natural Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that CNQ has a PEG ratio of 0.67 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

