Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kronos Worldwide (KRO) closed at $14.40, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.58% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of titanium dioxide pigments had lost 8.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.54% in that time.

Kronos Worldwide will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 200%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $489.69 million, up 18.03% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kronos Worldwide. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kronos Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kronos Worldwide has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.38 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.5, so we one might conclude that Kronos Worldwide is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

