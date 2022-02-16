Women's Healthtech Startup Proactive For Her Raises $5.5 Million in Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Proactive For Her, a digital clinic for women’s outpatient healthcare, has raised $5.5 Million in Series A funding led by Vertex Ventures South East Asia and India with participation from existing investor Nexus Venture Partners. The funds will be used to expand digital product offerings, grow their online customer base, and launch their flagship clinic in Bengaluru.

Unsplash

Founded by Achitha Jacob in August 2020, Proactive For Her claims to offer evidence-based primary and preventive healthcare services for women across life stages.

“The stigma attached to women’s menstrual, sexual and reproductive health issues, coupled with lack of access to non-judgemental support, have long prevented many women from addressing their healthcare needs. At Proactive For Her, we believe all women should have access to the best medical experts, who have a patient-centric, liberal and empathetic approach to women’s health issues," said Achitha Jacob, CEO and founder, Proactive For Her.

"We have seen an overwhelming adoption so far across our offerings. We are thrilled to have Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India, and Nexus Venture Partners join us in our journey of empowering women to take charge of their health proactively. This investment further bolsters our mission and will help us accelerate towards our vision of making Proactive For Her the preferred partner for every woman when it comes to managing her well-being,” she added. An Alumnus of IIT-Bombay, Achitha dropped out of Harvard Business School to build a company solving for women’s healthcare needs with patient centricity at its core.

Proactive For Her offers a full-stack healthcare experience with services ranging from teleconsultations and support programs to customized diagnostic panels. They have an in-house team of doctors, therapists, and nutritionists, with over 150 years of healthcare experience, who are committed to offering holistic care and cross-functional support to their patients. By March 2022, Proactive For Her will launch their flagship offline clinic in Indiranagar, Bengaluru as the next step in their journey towards providing full-stack clinical care to women, the company said in a statement.

“We believe Proactive For Her is poised to change the way women access healthcare in India. Women are susceptible to diverse and complex health issues starting from puberty and there is a large unmet need in many areas where patients lack information and which require a more liberal, personalised, and empathetic approach to diagnosis and treatment. Since its launch, Proactive For Her has demonstrated impressive growth," said Kanika Mayar, Senior Executive Director, Vertex Ventures SEA, and India.

Proactive For Her claims to have engaged with over 5,000 women so far, through their teleconsultation services, webinars, and other patient education endeavors. Within the next year, the startup aims to service 100,000+ women through their various products, services, and community engagement initiatives.

“At Nexus, we always acknowledged the gap which women in India faced due to lack of a trustworthy and non-judgemental clinical care infrastructure. Unfortunately, many serious conditions in women have been either trivialized as lifestyle issues or ignored due to social stigma or lack of education. In Proactive For Her and Achitha, we found a team that was passionate about the space as well as deeply strategic in their approach towards creating a business. We are very excited to partner to create an iconic healthcare brand out of India,” said Anand Datta, Principal, Nexus Venture Partners.