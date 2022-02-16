The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 16, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Walmart Inc. WMT, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO.

- Zacks

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Walmart, Exxon and Thermo Fisher

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. ( WMT ), Exxon Mobil Corp. ( XOM ), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Walmart have underperformed the Zacks Supermarkets industry over the past year (-6.5% vs. -4.4%) given the company's magnified exposure to issues like clogged supply chains, inflation and rising labor costs.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that a strong inventory position, increased contributions from advertising revenues and lower markdowns should help offset inflationary pressures. Walmart has been gaining from its sturdy comp sales record, driven by its constant omnichannel efforts. WMT has been posting positive comp sales in the U.S. division for 29 straight quarters.

(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>> )

Exxon Mobil shares have gained +44.8% in the past six months against the Zacks Integrated International Oil industry’s rise of +38.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that major discoveries in the Stabroek Block have enhanced prospects for Exxon Mobil's upstream businesses.

XOM also has a strong presence in the prolific Permian Basin, where it continues to lower its fracking & drilling costs. Exxon has also increased its quarterly dividend to 88 cents per share. It reported strong fourth-quarter results on the back of improved realized oil and gas prices as well as higher refining and chemical margins.

(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>> )

Shares of Thermo Fisher have lost -12.5% in the last three months against the Zacks Medical Instruments industry’s loss of -17.3%. Unfavorable macroeconomic conditions and currency headwinds continue to stress Thermo Fisher’s margins.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that with several takeovers including Advanced Bioprocessing buyout from BD and Patheon, Thermo Fisher is expanding inorganic growth profile. Its strong focus on emerging markets is also encouraging. Thermo Fisher’s accelerated investments to expand bioproduction capacity also buoy optimism.

(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include McDonald's Corp. ( MCD ) and CVS Health Corp. ( CVS ).

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Walmart Inc. (WMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research