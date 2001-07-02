The recently unemployed have an unusual angle for start-up capital.

July 2, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you have been laid off or have lost your job, another source of start-up capital may be available to you. Some states have instituted self-employment programs as part of their unemployment insurance systems. People who are receiving unemployment benefits and meet certain requirements are recruited into entrepreneurial training programs that show them how to start businesses. This gives them an opportunity to use their unemployment funds for start-up while boosting their chances of success. Contact the department in your state that handles unemployment benefits to see if such a program is available to you.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Book You'll Ever Need