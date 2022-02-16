New Strong Sell Stocks for February 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

- Zacks

Annaly Capital Management NLY is a mortgage real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited GNK is a ship owning company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Citi Trends CTRN is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 60 days.

