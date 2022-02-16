Why Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

- Zacks

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. In Focus

Headquartered in New Canaan, Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 5.63% so far this year. The company is paying out a dividend of $0.2 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.31% compared to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.21% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.4%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.80 is up 25% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 19.18%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.'s current payout ratio is 21%. This means it paid out 21% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, BWFG expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $3.45 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 2.68%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, BWFG is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research