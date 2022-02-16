Analog Devices (ADI) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Analog Devices Inc. ADI has reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.94 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.4%. The bottom line increased 35% year over year.

Revenues of $2.68 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.61 billion. Also, the top line improved 72% year over year.

The strong performance delivered by Analog Devices across the consumer, communications, industrial and automotive markets drove the top line.

- Zacks

Revenues by End Markets

Industrial: Analog Devices generated revenues of $1.3 billion (accounting for 50% of total revenues), which grew 57% year over year.

Communications: Revenues from the market were $412.4 million (15% of revenues), increasing 46% year over year.

Automotive: Revenues from the market summed $552.7 million (21% of revenues), up 124% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Consumer: The market generated revenues of $378.1 million (14% of revenues), reflecting 117% growth on a year-over-year basis.

Operating Details

The adjusted gross margin expanded 190 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 71.9%.

Adjusted operating expenses were $702.4 million, up 54.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted operating expenses were 26.2%, contracting 300 bps year over year.

The adjusted operating margin expanded 510 bps on a year-over-year basis to 45.8% in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jan 29, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $1.8 billion, down from $1.9 billion as of Oct 30, 2021.

Long-term debt was $6.254 billion at the end of the fiscal first quarter compared with $6.253 billion at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter.

Net cash provided by operations was $856.4 million in the reported quarter, up from $940.7 million in the prior quarter.

ADI generated $745.3 million of free cash flow in the fiscal first quarter.

Additionally, Analog Devices returned $939 million to its shareholders, of which it made dividend payments of $363 million and repurchased shares worth $576 million in the fiscal first quarter.

Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2022, ADI expects revenues of $2.80 billion (+/- $100 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.65 billion.

Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $2.07 (+/- $0.10) per share. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $1.85 per share.

The company anticipates non-GAAP operating margins of 46.5% (+/- 70 bps).

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Analog Devices carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Broadcom AVGO, Intuit INTU and Zscaler ZS, each presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Broadcom is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 3. It has gained 24.9% over a year. The long-term earnings growth rate for AVGO is currently projected at 14.5%.

Intuit is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 24. It has gained 26.9% over a year. The long-term earnings growth rate for INTU is currently projected at 15.7%.

Zscaler is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 24. It has gained 27.2% over a year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ZS is currently projected at 37.1%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Intuit Inc. (INTU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research