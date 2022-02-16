KBR Wins $207M DoD Task Order, Fortifies Government Unit

KBR, Inc. KBR recently won a $207-million task order from the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract vehicle from the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron. This five-year contract will be primarily performed at Redstone Arsenal Government facilities and KBR’s offices in Huntsville, AL.

Per the contract, KBR will perform multi-disciplined analyses and develop recommendations to enhance the capabilities of the Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target (PATRIOT) missile defense system. It will support modeling and simulation efforts to analyze the overall system performance effectively and efficiently.

PATRIOT is a critical component for air and missile defense that protects ground forces and high-value assets by countering a variety of enemy short- and medium-range tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned air vehicles.

Byron Bright, KBR’s Government Solutions president, said, "KBR has provided uninterrupted systems engineering support to the PATRIOT missile system for decades. We're proud to continue that support and to further our shared goal of protecting U.S. forces and allies through enhancing the capabilities of the PATRIOT missile system."

Over the past 40 years, KBR has been providing mission-critical technical and engineering services for the PATRIOT missile system. Also, it has been serving other related military critical air and missile defense systems, including the Cruise Missile Defense System, Counter-Rockets, Artillery and Mortar System, and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System.

Focus on Government Projects Bodes Well

The company’s Government Solutions unit has been performing pretty well. Presently, KBR is banking on the strength of the said business to optimize growth potential. The performance of the particular business is exceeding market expectations, which is adding to KBR’s bliss.



Higher tasking for various missile defense and other military priorities in its engineering business areas, under select IDIQ contracts, also led to the upside. Further, KBR expects growth across all key markets in the United States, U.K. and Australia, driven by continued opportunities across the lifecycle of projects. For the Government Solution business, the book to bill was 1.2 for 2020 compared with 1.1 in 2019.

As of Sep 30, 2021, total backlog was $14.76 billion compared with $15 billion at 2020-end. Of the total backlog, Government Solutions booked $12.45 billion. The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment accounted for $2.31 billion of the total backlog.

Share Performance

KBR’s solid prospects are backed by continuous contract wins, strong project execution, backlog level, and potential government as well as technology businesses. KBR’s shares have gained 40.8% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 12.9% rally.

