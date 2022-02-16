Kohl's (KSS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kohl's (KSS) closed at $59.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.87% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 20.04% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kohl's as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Kohl's to post earnings of $2.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.86 billion, up 11.68% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kohl's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% lower within the past month. Kohl's is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kohl's has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.85 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.85.

We can also see that KSS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Regional Department Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KSS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Kohl's Corporation (KSS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.