Signet (SIG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Signet (SIG) closed at $79.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.65% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company had lost 8.5% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Signet as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.91, up 18.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.77 billion, up 26.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Signet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.73% higher. Signet is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Signet currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.14.

Meanwhile, SIG's PEG ratio is currently 1.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Jewelry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SIG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

