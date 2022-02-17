The Rise of Sinverse & the Battle of Supremacy Between The Mainstream and Blockchain

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have taken over the globe and have become a point of discussion because of the mania. NFTs are a must for the creation of a perfect metaverse. Enterprises, investors and fans have already started benefitting with a much larger scope in the long term.

Company Handout

In light of the tremendous rise of blockchain gaming, we may conclude that NFTs are synonymous with the metaverse, which is, in turn, fueling further growth. In addition, NFTs provide direct access to the metaverse for both real-life and digital identities.

Sin City Metaverse swiftly became one of the unique proofs of ideas in recent years, being one of the most significant project launches of 2021. It is the first Mafia Metaverse on the Blockchain, soon followed by Facebook's renaming to Meta, further cementing its forward-thinking and creativity.

With success followed the sale of a record-breaking number of digital land NFTs which sold for $3.5 million in just two hours, setting a new benchmark in the Blockchain sector. Coinciding with its growth, the Blockchain industry has been plagued by the multiplication of similar-sounding (copycat) enterprises attempting to capitalize upon the success.

As Sin City Metaverse's fame and celebrity endorsements spread, more and more mainstream companies became interested in joining the NFT revolution and potentially disrupting the centralized pay-to-play model. As a result of in-game assets being stored as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Blockchain, players now have access to the items that hold real monetary worth. Furthermore, there has been a rise in interest in Sin City Metaverse's market share as the Metaverse industry on the Blockchain grows in value, with centralized firms seeking to utilize the opportunity.

Sin City Metaverse had to hire some of the best intellectual property attorneys in the business to deal with the ongoing flood of objections from mainstream corporations, including one of the most famous games ever played on a console. The battle for supremacy between the mainstream and cryptocurrencies will undoubtedly continue far beyond the year 2022, if not longer.

Sin City Metaverse has opted to rename as 'Sinverse’, to showcase their community of Sinners to dissuade other efforts. Despite possessing full legal ownership of the name, the rationalization of legal entities will serve as a deterrent to mainstream efforts to disrupt blockchain innovation.

Even if the battle for domination is lost, it's apparent that players are becoming more interested in monetizing their gaming experiences via NFTs. Cryptocurrency is projected to become more widespread due to the growth of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).