GrowFitter Raises $120,000 From DevX Venture Fund

GrowFitter on Thursday announced to have raised $120,000 from DevX Venture Fund. The platform’s stated vision is to motivate individuals and families to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle.

Company

“With five million-plus registered users, one million-plus memberships and 10 million-plus workout sessions, the next spurt in growth for us is through more user-friendly technology, scalable models and expanding to more cities. The funding will be used to grow our technology stack, offer more immersive experiences to our users and members and to develop a wider embrace of our target segments,” said Harshit Shetty, founder and CTO, GrowFitter.

“At DevX Venture Fund, our investment approach largely revolves around having a strong founding team since that is what early-stage investing is all about. The pandemic has reinforced the need for focusing on health and wellness and GrowFitter already has made huge strides in the field,” said Umesh Uttamchandani, co-founder and CGO, DevX.

GrowFitter is a machine learning technology startup aiming to revolutionize the health, wellness and fitness industry by leveraging technology. The startup also pitched at Sony Television’s Shark Tank India and raised INR 50 Lakh from the Shark Aman Gupta on the show. They are looking to venture into providing support for the booming wearables market.