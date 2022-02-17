Role of DHgate in B2B E-commerce

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

B2B eCommerce, often known as business-to-business electronic commerce, refers to online order transactions that take place between companies.

As a result of the digital processing of orders, the buying efficiency of wholesalers, manufacturing companies, distributors, and other types of B2B sellers is increased.

Following the results of a 2018 survey, it was shown that 48 percent of businesses currently undertake 50–74 percent of all corporate purchases online. Additionally, 23 percent of businesses purchase at least 75 percent of their goods and services online.

Aside from lowering the barrier to entry for previously B2C enterprises looking to add a B2B component (B3C2B), new eCommerce technologies are also making it easier for traditionally B2B organizations to sell directly to consumers (D2C) (B2B2C). DHgate is a China wholesale vendor.

Many cross-border purchasers are inconvenienced by supply and logistics support shortages when other countries celebrate festivals, such as the Spring Festival in China, despite the fact that China is a market with an exceptional supply chain advantage. Buyers, on the other hand, no longer need to be concerned about this issue.

Influence of Cross Border Best Selling Products on DHgate

With its headquarters in Beijing, China, DHGate is a wholesale marketplace that facilitates the direct selling of goods by independent small enterprises to customers and online retailers throughout the world.

Sellers on DHGate are predominantly Chinese, with the majority of them not being genuine manufacturers. The majority of the listings on DHGate are from small business establishments that sell a wide range of items to customers.

In 2021, products for the stay-at-home economy will continue to dominate shopping scenarios. Associated products for home video and audio, monitors, and small kitchen appliances had steady growth, while virtual reality (VR) glasses, sports items, and stress-relieving toys ranked among the top-selling categories in a number of marketing campaigns. DHgate is the best source to buy from China at a reasonable price.

The demand for products for special occasion parties, on the other hand, has grown at a quick pace. Recent months, especially the Christmas season, have seen a significant increase in the number of orders placed for wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, and formal dresses, as well as for other party items such as string lights. This indicates that offline meetings are only slowly returning to their former glory, despite the many new and extensive changes brought about by the pandemic.

The usage of online conferences is growing more common among customers, but networking events and celebrations have not yet been able to completely replace virtual alternatives in the marketplace. The holiday season is not the only example; subcategories such as swimwear, men's T-shirts, and yoga clothing all experienced tremendous year-over-year growth during the summer months when consumers were on vacation or holiday.

Allen Wang (Vice President Global Marketing DHgate) Views on Special Logistics

Following a profitable year that contributed to China's cross-border e-commerce exports of 1.44 trillion yuan in 2021, an increase of 24.5 percent from the previous year, local suppliers are looking forward to a break to reunite with family and friends during the Spring Festival holiday next week. In order to ensure that consumers have a seamless shopping experience and to partake in the good fortune and joy of the festival, DHgate will hold a special sale from January 30 to February 7. For the sale, there will be an abundance of pre-shipped products, special logistical support, and offers that will be available for the wholesale time, including the week before and after the sale period.

It's one of our highest responsibilities to provide a consistent user experience. It also serves as the foundation for DHgate's continued success in international trading, according to Allen Wang, Vice President of the Global User Marketing Center of the company. "These specialized services are made possible by DHgate's extensive experience in the industry, during which we have amassed competitive advantages that few other players can match. We have developed international logistical skills that are unrivaled by any of our competitors.

Since DHgate wholesale is a China wholesale marketplace, it is a major contributing eCommerce business in the market.