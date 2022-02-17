The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Broadcom Inc., American Express Co. and Becton, Dickinson and Co

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 17, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, The Walt Disney Company DIS, Broadcom Inc. AVGO, American Express Co. AXP and Becton, Dickinson and Co. BDX.



- Zacks

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Apple, Walt Disney and Broadcom

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc., The Walt Disney Company, and Broadcom Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Apple have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Mini computers industry over the past year (+32.0% vs. +32.7%), however the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 results benefited from strong iPhone sales and continued momentum in the Services business amid significant supply-chain constraints. Mac had a terrific quarter, driven by strong demand for newly redesigned MacBook Pro powered by M1 chip.



At the same time, Apple expects to achieve solid year-over-year revenue growth and set a second quarter revenue record despite significant supply constraints, which it estimates to be less than the fiscal first quarter. The Zacks analyst believes that App Store, Cloud Services, Music, advertising and AppleCare will continue to drive Services growth.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



Shares of Walt Disney have outperformed the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry over the past two year period (+10.9% vs. -6.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that Disney benefits from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering. Moreover, with the launch of STAR+, Disney’s stand-alone general entertainment and sports streaming service in Latin America is expected to boost subscriber growth.



Revival in Parks, Experiences and Products businesses hold promise. Solid performance of Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at the box-office and the upcoming releases of The King’s Man and Deep Water are anticipated to aid Studio Entertainment’s top line. However, Disney’s cruise line business remains closed and its re-opened resorts are operating at a lower capacity.



(You can read the full research report on Walt Disney here >>>)



Broadcom shares have gained +25.0% over the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s rise of +11.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that Broadcom is riding on continued strength across both Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software verticals. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, Semiconductor revenues benefited from higher demand for wireless solutions and continued momentum in networking and broadband solutions.



Networking was driven by routing from service providers in the expansion of 5G networks for backhaul, metro and call, as well as major share gains in ethernet network interface controllers within data centers. Synergies from acquisitions of CA and Symantec’s enterprise security business aided results. Further, an upbeat first quarter guidance on strong uptick in broadband, networking and wireless revenues is encouraging. However, increasing competition along with high debt levels are persistent overhangs.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include American Express Co. and Becton, Dickinson and Co.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Express Company (AXP): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research